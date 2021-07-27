Chicago police officers involved in suburban Calumet City fatal shooting

Chicago police officers were involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in suburban Calumet City.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Sibley Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The officers involved in the shooting were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force and CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but the incident was fatal, according to police. Officials have not released any additional information on the fatality.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting a use of force investigation.

Illinois State Police will conduct a criminal investigation.