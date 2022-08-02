Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin

Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said.

The gunman tried to run away but was arrested by officers and a weapon was recovered, according to officials

While placing the suspect into custody, a female approached the officers and sprayed mace in their direction before running away, police said.

The officers were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in fair condition, police said. They were treated and released Monday night.

The female is not in custody and the incident is under further investigation.