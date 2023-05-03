Chicago police officers receive 500 new bulletproof vests

The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation distributed 500 brand new bulletproof vests to officers on Wednesday.

The memorial foundation purchased the vests from community project funding dollars that were secured by U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.).

Since 1890, there have been 56 Chicago police officers saved by their bulletproof vests. However, the vests need to be replaced every five years due to wear and tear.

Since the foundation began its "Get Behind the Vest" initiative in 2014, it has bought more than 13,000 bulletproof vests for CPD officers.