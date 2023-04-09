Chicago police officers shot at by several men with guns in Roseland

Chicago police officers were fired at by four men with guns in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side Saturday night.

Officers were responding to reports of several armed people in the 10500 block of Corliss Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when they encountered four men with weapons.

Two of the men fled eastbound toward Maryland, the other two went southbound in an alley on Corliss.

The suspects began firing. The officers were not injured and did not return fire.

Five handguns were recovered in the immediate area. There were no arrests made.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate the incident.