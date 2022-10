A person was uninjured after driving a vehicle into a creek in McKinley Park Sunday night.

At about 7:26 p.m., Marine Unit personnel responded to the area of Archer and Ashland for a vehicle that had driven into a creek.

The sole occupant of the vehicle climbed up the embankment and was uninjured, police said.

No other injuries were reported.