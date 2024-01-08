Chicago police seek suspect in Red Line robbery

Chicago police are looking to identify a man who they say robbed a person on the CTA Red Line last month.

On Dec. 31, the male suspect allegedly approached the victim, put his arm around their neck, and demanded their cellphone and passcode.

Police say the man then threatened to hurt the victim unless they pulled out money from the ATM at the 79th Street Red Line stop. Afterward, the suspect fled the scene.

The offender was described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 22.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4447.