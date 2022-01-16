Chicago police release video of two suspects involved in West Pullman fatal shooting

Chicago police released surveillance video of two suspects who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting in December.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 119th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle, when two males approached, pulled the passenger side door handle and one suspect shot into the vehicle, striking the victim, police said.

The victim died as a result.

The offenders fled the scene.

Chicago police are looking to identify the two suspects in the surveillance video.