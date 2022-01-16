Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police release video of two suspects involved in West Pullman fatal shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video connection to fatal shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting.

CHICAGO - Chicago police released surveillance video of two suspects who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting in December.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 119th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle, when two males approached, pulled the passenger side door handle and one suspect shot into the vehicle, striking the victim, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victim died as a result.

The offenders fled the scene.

Chicago police are looking to identify the two suspects in the surveillance video. 