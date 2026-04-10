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Chicago police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed teen

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 10, 2026 12:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
$1K reward offered for Chicago hit-and-run suspect

$1K reward offered for Chicago hit-and-run suspect

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a Chicago hit-and-run, and police are asking for help finding the driver.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old girl died after a hit-and-run crash in South Shore.
    • Police say a dark-colored Ford Fusion struck two teens on an electric scooter.
    • A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl died after a hit-and-run crash in the city's South Shore neighborhood last month, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on March 21 in the 7600 block of South Exchange Avenue, just north of 77th Street.

Police said two juveniles were riding southbound on an electric scooter when a dark-colored Ford Fusion struck them. The vehicle continued southbound and left the scene.

Both teens were injured. One of them, identified by Cook County Crime Stoppers as 15-year-old Violet Harris, later died from her injuries.

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Violet Harris | Cook County Crime Stoppers

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.

Tips can be shared with the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, or anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK189621.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-535-7867.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Crime Stoppers.

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