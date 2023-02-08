Chicago police search for 14-year-old girl reported missing from West Rogers Park

article

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's North Side Tuesday night.

Police say Aaliyah a.k.a Ashton Fernandez was last heard from on Monday and was last seen near the 6700 block of North Campbell Avenue in West Rogers Park.

She is approximately 5 foot tall and 90 pounds. The police describe her as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

If located call the Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.