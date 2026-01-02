Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek help finding missing woman last seen Dec. 24

Published  January 2, 2026 7:52pm CST
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding Joyce Berryman-Arriaga, 34, who was last contacted on Dec. 24.

What we know:

According to police, Berryman-Arriaga is 4'11", 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on Dec. 24. She is missing from the 1800 block of West Adams Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area 3 SUV at 312-744-8266 or call 911.

