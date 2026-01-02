Chicago police seek help finding missing woman last seen Dec. 24

The Brief Chicago police are seeking help locating Joyce Berryman-Arriaga, 34, who was last seen Dec. 24 and is missing from the 1800 block of West Adams Street. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair; anyone with information should contact Area 3 SUV at 312-744-8266 or call 911.



Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding Joyce Berryman-Arriaga, 34, who was last contacted on Dec. 24.

What we know:

According to police, Berryman-Arriaga is 4'11", 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on Dec. 24. She is missing from the 1800 block of West Adams Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area 3 SUV at 312-744-8266 or call 911.