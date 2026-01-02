Chicago police seek help finding missing woman last seen Dec. 24
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding Joyce Berryman-Arriaga, 34, who was last contacted on Dec. 24.
What we know:
According to police, Berryman-Arriaga is 4'11", 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen on Dec. 24. She is missing from the 1800 block of West Adams Street.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Area 3 SUV at 312-744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.