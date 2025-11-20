Chicago police seek help identifying man found in Portage Park

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man found in distress in the Portage Park neighborhood on Wednesday. The unidentified white male, 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and bald head, was discovered around 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 5700 block of W. Belmont Avenue and taken to a local hospital. Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.



Chicago Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man found in the Portage Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police found a John Doe, a white 5-foot-9 man of 140 lbs, who has brown eyes and is bald, in the 5700 block of W. Belmont Avenue on Nov. 19 around 1:04 p.m.

When the individual was found, he was in distress and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this man's identity should call Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.