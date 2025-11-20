Chicago police seek help identifying man found in Portage Park
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man found in the Portage Park neighborhood on Wednesday.
What we know:
Police found a John Doe, a white 5-foot-9 man of 140 lbs, who has brown eyes and is bald, in the 5700 block of W. Belmont Avenue on Nov. 19 around 1:04 p.m.
When the individual was found, he was in distress and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this man's identity should call Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.