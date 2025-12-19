Tasting Chicago: Holiday Special

The Brief Sylvia Perez visits four Chicago holiday pop-up bars featuring festive décor, seasonal bites, and creative cocktails. She talks with Axios reporter Monica Eng about 2025’s major food and drink trends and what to expect in 2026. Sylvia tours the historic Berghoff Hotel, exploring its 1898 roots and award-winning beers with brewmaster Jim Riggs.



It's that time of year! When Chicago pulls out all the festive stops, there's a holiday pop-up bar on every corner for every vibe, palate, and friend group.

Join Fox 32's Sylvia Perez as she explores four holiday pop-up bars complete with creative cocktails, festive decor, and season bites.

Sylvia also sits down with Axios Chicago reporter Monica Eng to discuss the food and drink trends that shaped Chicago in 2025 and what to expect in 2026.

Finally, take a trip to the historic Berghoff Hotel, beautifully dressed for the holidays, where Sylvia explores its rich history. It’s been open since 1898, making it one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in the United States. Also, get an inside look at its award-winning beers with brewmaster Jim Riggs.

What you can do:

Want to be featured on a future episode? Send us a 30-to 60-second video telling us why we should check out your favorite restaurant, bar or hidden gem. Email your submission to TastingChicago@fox.com — and we just might show up with a camera crew!

About the show:

Tasting Chicago takes you on a delicious half hour tour of the city’s food scene. Join Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez as she drops into Chicago’s hottest restaurants, neighborhood classics, and buzzy cocktail spots.