AG Raoul partners with Amazon to provide 1,000 Ring cameras to domestic violence survivors

The Brief Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a partnership with Amazon to give out 1,000 Ring cameras to domestic violence survivors across Illinois. According to Raoul, the cameras will help make homes safer and record evidence when protection orders are broken. According to the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence killings in Illinois have gone up about 140% over three years, while overall violent crime has gone down. The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence is giving out the cameras through its member agencies across the state.



Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Amazon in Chicago to announce the donation of 1,000 Ring cameras for domestic violence survivors.

Raoul said the devices let survivors see who is at the door before opening it, monitor their homes remotely, and record possible evidence for police. According to Ring, users control who can access their footage through privacy settings.

Carrie Boyd, CEO and president of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said domestic violence killings in Illinois have gone up about 140% over the past three years, while overall violent crime has gone down.

State support for survivors:

Raoul said his office approved more than $5.5 million in grant funding in fiscal year 2026 for 78 agencies that serve domestic violence survivors across Illinois.

Those agencies provide legal help, counseling, emergency shelter, and housing assistance.

Raoul also talked about the state’s Address Confidentiality Program, which lets survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking use a substitute address with government agencies instead of their real address.

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, survivors can apply online at illinoisattorneygeneral.gov or call 1-844-916-0295 for help with the application. The program had 595 active participants at the end of 2025, according to Raoul.

Amazon’s role and what’s next:

Amazon program manager Raquel Medrano said the company has donated more than $12 million in devices and subscriptions to over 800 domestic violence organizations in 49 states, including more than $500,000 in Illinois.

Medrano shared one example of how the cameras have helped survivors stay safe.

"We launched a pilot program with free devices and subscriptions, and just two weeks later, learned that a survivor was quickly able to activate her safety plan, where she received a motion alert that alerted her that her abuser was approaching her home with a weapon," Medrano said.

Boyd said all 1,000 cameras have already been claimed. Survivors who need help can contact the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence to connect with local agencies that offer security resources, legal help, counseling, emergency shelter, and housing assistance.