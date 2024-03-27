Chicago police seek help identifying man found in Rogers Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found on the city's North Side.

Police on Wednesday released very few details regarding the man. They say he's 65 years old, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds.

The man also has a light complexion, a medium build, and is partially bald with gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.