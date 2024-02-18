Chicago police seek leads in disappearance of Sheree Manning, missing since Sept. 2022

article

A 56-year-old woman was reported missing in Bronzeville in September 2022 and the search for her continues.

Sheree Manning was last seen Sept. 15 by her family, according to Chicago police.

It's unknown what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared, but Manning is described as being 5-foot-3 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911.