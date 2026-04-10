Chicago police seek man accused of punching CTA Red Line rider in Goose Island

The Brief A Red Line passenger was punched in the face during an April 2 incident. The victim suffered a broken nose and a concussion. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.



A man is being sought after allegedly punching a CTA Red Line rider in the face.

What we know:

The incident happened April 2 in the 1600 block of North Clybourn Avenue in the city's Goose Island neighborhood.

Red Line punch suspect | CPD

Police said the victim was riding a Red Line train when a man struck him in the face with a closed fist. The victim suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the confrontation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK203281.