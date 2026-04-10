Chicago police seek man accused of punching CTA Red Line rider in Goose Island
CHICAGO - A man is being sought after allegedly punching a CTA Red Line rider in the face.
What we know:
The incident happened April 2 in the 1600 block of North Clybourn Avenue in the city's Goose Island neighborhood.
Red Line punch suspect | CPD
Police said the victim was riding a Red Line train when a man struck him in the face with a closed fist. The victim suffered a broken nose and a concussion.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the confrontation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK203281.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.