Chicago police seek man who sexually assaulted victim in Austin

Chicago police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted someone on the city's West Side last month.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 near Central Avenue and West End Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, the man followed the victim from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a multi-unit building in the 200 block of N. Central Avenue. He then sexually assaulted the victim inside the second floor stairway of 206-208 N. Central Avenue.

The man implied he had a cutting instrument, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man, about 25 years old. He was slim and about 5-foot-11. The victim also said that one of the man's front teeth was noticeably shorter than the other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-746-8251.