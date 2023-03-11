Chicago police seek man who touched woman inappropriately, held her against fence in Norwood Park

Chicago police are searching for a male suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in an alley on the city's far Northwest Side Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., police say a 43-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 5300 block of N. Harlem Ave. when an unknown man approached her, grabbed her inappropriately and held her against a fence.

The woman was able to escape to safety, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.