Chicago police seek man who touched woman inappropriately, held her against fence in Norwood Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a male suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in an alley on the city's far Northwest Side Saturday night.
Around 7 p.m., police say a 43-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 5300 block of N. Harlem Ave. when an unknown man approached her, grabbed her inappropriately and held her against a fence.
The woman was able to escape to safety, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.