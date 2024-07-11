Chicago police seek public's help in identifying attempted burglary suspect

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary in the Austin neighborhood last week.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard on June 6 at 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect, described as a thin male with long braids. The man appeared shirtless in the video.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspect is urged to call 911.