Chicago police seek public's help IDing suspect in hammer attacks on CTA

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attacking people on the CTA with a hammer.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday in an effort to identify him.

The man is believed to have been involved in at least four incidents of battery on CTA trains, buses and property. He is know to have used a hammer during each case.

The incidents happened:

About 3:27 p.m. July 21 on a CTA bus at 3550 West Addison Street;

About 11:10 a.m. Aug. 6 on the Green Line platform at 1600 West Lake Street;

About 12 a.m. Aug. 13 on the Red Line platform at 128 South State Street; and

About 2:07 a.m. Aug. 18 on the Red Line platform at 940 West Addison Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call Public Transportation at 312-745-4443.