Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in CTA Pink Line robbery

Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to a robbery on the CTA Pink Line last month.

The suspect forcefully took the victim's phone from her hand in the 2000 block of South California Avenue on June 29 around 1 p.m., according to police.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 24.

Pink Line Robbery | CTA

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.