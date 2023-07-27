Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in CTA Pink Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to a robbery on the CTA Pink Line last month.
The suspect forcefully took the victim's phone from her hand in the 2000 block of South California Avenue on June 29 around 1 p.m., according to police.
The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 24.
Pink Line Robbery | CTA
Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.