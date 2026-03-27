Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery

The Brief A CTA rider was hit and robbed on a Blue Line train earlier this month. Police say multiple people approached and attacked the victim before taking his property. Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying one of the suspects.



A CTA rider was attacked and robbed on a Blue Line train in the Near West Side earlier this month, and police are asking for help identifying a suspect.

The backstory:

The incident happened on March 2 around 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.

Police said a group approached a passenger on a Blue Line train at the Damen stop, struck the victim and took his personal property.

Suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery | CPD

One of the people involved was described as a Black male between 17 and 25 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-745-4447 or submit tips, even anonymously, at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK167709.