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Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 27, 2026 11:04am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A CTA rider was hit and robbed on a Blue Line train earlier this month.
    • Police say multiple people approached and attacked the victim before taking his property.
    • Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying one of the suspects.

CHICAGO - A CTA rider was attacked and robbed on a Blue Line train in the Near West Side earlier this month, and police are asking for help identifying a suspect.

The backstory:

The incident happened on March 2 around 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.

Police said a group approached a passenger on a Blue Line train at the Damen stop, struck the victim and took his personal property.

Suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery | CPD

One of the people involved was described as a Black male between 17 and 25 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-745-4447 or submit tips, even anonymously, at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK167709.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNear West SideNews