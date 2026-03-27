Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery
CHICAGO - A CTA rider was attacked and robbed on a Blue Line train in the Near West Side earlier this month, and police are asking for help identifying a suspect.
The backstory:
The incident happened on March 2 around 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.
Police said a group approached a passenger on a Blue Line train at the Damen stop, struck the victim and took his personal property.
Suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery | CPD
One of the people involved was described as a Black male between 17 and 25 years old.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-745-4447 or submit tips, even anonymously, at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK167709.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.