Chicago police seek suspects in cellphone thefts at Red Line 35th Street station

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 21, 2025 10:37am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two men are accused of stealing phones from people waiting for trains at the 35th Street Red Line station.
    • The thefts happened on back-to-back mornings in late June.
    • Police released descriptions and are asking the public for tips.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing cellphones from CTA riders last month in Armour Square.

What we know:

The thefts happened at the Red Line 35th Street station on two consecutive days: June 24 around 11 a.m. and June 25 around 11:50 a.m., police said.

In both cases, the men took phones out of riders’ hands while they were waiting for trains.

One suspect was described as a Black male wearing a dark Chicago Bulls hooded sweater and blue jeans. The other was described as a Black male wearing a black knit hat and a white T-shirt.

Red Line theft suspects | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case numbers JJ307247 and JJ308247.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

