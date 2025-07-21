Chicago police seek suspects in cellphone thefts at Red Line 35th Street station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing cellphones from CTA riders last month in Armour Square.
What we know:
The thefts happened at the Red Line 35th Street station on two consecutive days: June 24 around 11 a.m. and June 25 around 11:50 a.m., police said.
In both cases, the men took phones out of riders’ hands while they were waiting for trains.
One suspect was described as a Black male wearing a dark Chicago Bulls hooded sweater and blue jeans. The other was described as a Black male wearing a black knit hat and a white T-shirt.
Red Line theft suspects | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case numbers JJ307247 and JJ308247.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.