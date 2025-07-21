Chicago police seek suspects in cellphone thefts at Red Line 35th Street station

The Brief Two men are accused of stealing phones from people waiting for trains at the 35th Street Red Line station. The thefts happened on back-to-back mornings in late June. Police released descriptions and are asking the public for tips.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing cellphones from CTA riders last month in Armour Square.

What we know:

The thefts happened at the Red Line 35th Street station on two consecutive days: June 24 around 11 a.m. and June 25 around 11:50 a.m., police said.

In both cases, the men took phones out of riders’ hands while they were waiting for trains.

One suspect was described as a Black male wearing a dark Chicago Bulls hooded sweater and blue jeans. The other was described as a Black male wearing a black knit hat and a white T-shirt.

Red Line theft suspects | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case numbers JJ307247 and JJ308247.