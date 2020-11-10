Chicago police seek suspects in Near West Side looting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released images Tuesday of individuals wanted for looting a business in August on the Near West Side.
The looting took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 400 block of West Madison Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.