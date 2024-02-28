Chicago police seek suspects in violent Northwest Side robberies

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying multiple suspects who have been committing robberies on the city's Northwest Side this month.

In each incident, police say the suspects would approach victims walking on the sidewalk and then threaten or strike them with a hard metal object before taking their property.

The suspects would then flee the scene in a dark gray, four-door Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations in Jefferson Park and Albany Park.

3200 block of W. Addison on February 18, 2024, at 10:39 p.m.

4300 block of N. Linder on February 19, 2024, at 11:10 p.m.

7000 block of W. Wrightwood on February 19, 2024, at 11:55 p.m.

4100 block of N. Troy on February 19, 2024, at 2:17 p.m.

6000 block of N. Elston on February 19, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

The suspects were described as two to three Black or white Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.