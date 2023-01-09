Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint

Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side.

In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.

In one of the hold-ups, the robber pressed the knife against the victim's back, causing a minor cut, police said.

The first robbery happened at 1:51 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to police. The other happened at 2:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The suspect was described as a woman between 25 and 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing between 220 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.