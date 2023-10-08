Chicago police seeking to identify suspects in CTA Green Line robbery

article

Chicago police are asking the public's help to identify two men believed to be connected to a robbery on the CTA Green Line.

Mass Transit Detectives are searching for two individuals who were caught on CTA train surveillance after robbing a victim on Oct. 2 in the Loop.

The incident happened at about 1:21 a.m. in the first block of North Wabash Avenue.

The offenders approached a passenger on the train, implied a weapon and demanded the passenger's property.

After the passenger complied with the demand, both offenders fled from the train. They are between the ages of 18 and 30.

One of the alleged offenders wore a blue jean jacket, ripped blue jeans and black shoes. The other wore a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.