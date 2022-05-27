Chicago police sergeant faces dismissal for allegedly opening fire on group of car thieves in Evergreen Park

A Chicago police sergeant is facing dismissal for allegedly opening fire on a group of car thieves.

The incident happened last October outside an Evergreen Park grocery store.

Oneta Sampson Carney was off duty of the time.

Supt. David Brown pushed for a 180-day suspension, but this week, the vice president of the Chicago Police Board ruled against him.

Sampson Carney, 59, has also been indicted on a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Also facing firing: Chicago police officer Adolfo Bolanos.

He is the officer who shot 17-year-old Michael Elam Jr. in 2019.

Investigators say the teen and three others had run from a crash while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Elam and officer Bolanos were later involved in an "armed confrontation."

Elam was shot three times.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, but attorneys representing Elam’s family have claimed he was unarmed.