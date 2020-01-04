Chicago police shoot and kill man in South Chicago

article

Chicago Police shot and killed a man in the South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday.

CPD Chief Fred Waller said police were called to the scene to investigate a robbery. They found the man armed with a large knife near East 79th and S. Marquette Avenue. Waller said one officer tased the man twice.

"The taser had no effect on the offender," Waller said, who said that the man "continued to advance with a large knife in his hand" on police and was then shot by another officer. Waller said the man was hospitalized in critical condition with wounds to the upper torso; he died later Saturday.

Waller described the knife as about eight to 10 inches long. Waller said all of the officer's body cameras were working.

Eric Russell, who described himself as a police accountability advocate, said he witnessed the shooting and described the situation differently. He said he saw people coming out of the store that the man had allegedly tried to rob.

Russell said he saw an officer tase the suspect, and that "as the man was fading," another officer "just got out and just started shooting."

"The officer who deployed her taser did not appear to be in danger," he said, arguing that the shooting was not justified. "Police do not get to be judge, jury and executioner. Once you deploy a taser and it seems to be effective, there is no need to escalate to deadly force."

Russell said the man who was shot was known to the community as a panhandler.