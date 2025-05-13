Chicago crime: Man shot by CPD officer charged with assault

The Brief A 21-year-old man who was shot and injured by Chicago police over the weekend was charged with assault. Kewion Kingcade is facing aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession charges.



A 21-year-old suburban man who was shot by police on the West Side on Saturday was charged with assaulting officers and gun possession.

Kewion Kingcade, of Carol Stream, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue when police tried to disperse a large group of individuals.

Kingcade allegedly fled from officers who chased him. Police said he had a gun and "turned in the direction" of officers.

One officer shot and hit him. He was shot in the legs and hand.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Kingcade was taken into custody and charged.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.