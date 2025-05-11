Chicago police officer shoots, injures fleeing person with gun, CPD says

The Brief Chicago police shot and injured a male who allegedly had a gun and ran from officers on the city's West Side Saturday night. The male was shot in the legs and hand and was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.



A Chicago police officer shot and injured a person who allegedly had a gun as he was running away from police Saturday night on the city’s West Side.

The shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue, where officers responded to a call for service, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers dispersed a large group of individuals at the scene when one male fled, and police chased him.

The male was allegedly holding a gun and "turned on" officers, police said. An officer fired their gun at him. The fleeing male was shot in the legs and hand.

The male was taken to Loyola Hospital and listed in fair condition. Police recovered a gun on the scene.

An officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, as is routine after police shootings.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the male pursued by officers.

It was unclear exactly why police tried to disperse the crowd in the first place.

Police did not say if any charges would be filed in connection with the incident.

COPA asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 312-746-3609 of visit chicagocopa.org.