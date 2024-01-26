Chicago police officer placed on administrative duty amid Gresham shooting investigation

Editor's note: Chicago police have provided an update on this case. They previously said the man shot at officers. As of Saturday, police say there were flashes of light and loud noises, but it's unknown if the man fired rounds.

A Chicago police officer has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days after firing gunshots at a man in Gresham.

Officers were called for shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue.

When police arrived, they saw a man standing a short distance away. They saw flashes of light and heard loud noises coming from his direction, but it's unknown if he fired any gunshots.

One officer, who hasn't been identified, fired gunshots at the man, but did not strike him. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The officer who shot at the man is now on administrative duties pending further investigation by CPD's Investigative Response Team.