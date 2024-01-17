Shootout with Chicago police ends with arrest of gunman in Altgeld Gardens

Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect before taking them into custody Wednesday morning in Altgeld Gardens on the city's Far South Side.

Officers were responding to shots fired around 1:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street traded shots with a gunman who fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Moments later, the suspect was arrested by responding officers and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. There were no reported injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.