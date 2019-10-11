Chicago police squad car crashes into building in Chatham

article

A Chicago police vehicle crashed into a building Friday while responding to a call in Chatham on the South Side.

The squad car was responding to a call about 1:18 p.m. when it struck a building in the 400 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone to a hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A police spokesperson did not say what kind of call the officer was responding to.