Chicago police warn of string of strong armed robberies on Near North Side

Chicago police are warning Near North Side residents of recent reports of strong armed robberies.

In each incident, police say the victims are approached from behind and struck in the head, before their property is stolen and the offenders flee in a black or white four-door sedan.

The offenders at each scene consist of one to two Black in black sweatshirts and pants.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Incidents have occurred at the following locations and times:

600 block of West Armitage Avenue, Monday, June 12, 2023 in the afternoon hours

2200 block of North Geneva Terrace, Monday, June 12, 2023 in the afternoon hours

700 block of West Belden Avenue, Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the evening

2200 block of North Cleveland Avenue, Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the evening

400 block of West Grant Place, Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the evening

Officials remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and if confronted by an assailant, remain calm and remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, etc.).

If approached by a witness, request their contact information and never pursue a fleeing assailant. Be sure to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.