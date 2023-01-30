Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation.

The offender then shot the teen in the left leg and hand, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.