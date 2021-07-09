Chicago police union president says contract deal reached, Lightfoot denies that

There was word Friday of a possible contract deal between Chicago and its thousands of patrol officers.

The officers have been working without a contract for four years.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara says the deal is for an 8-year contract and that a union vote could happen as early as next week.

"I know a lot of people thought this was impossible, but all I can tell you is we absolutely came to a fair agreement here," Catanzara said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the mayor has not yet been presented with, nor agreed to, any deal, and that "As she has said all along, any agreement with the FOP must include accountability and reform measures called for by the consent decree."

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.