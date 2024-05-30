Chicago police warn of armed robberies targeting motorcycle buyers

Chicago police are cautioning residents about a series of armed robberies involving individuals attempting to purchase motorcycles through social media.

Authorities reported that in each case, the victims arranged to meet the seller on the city's South Side. Upon arrival, one of the offenders guided the victim to the rear of a nearby home, where additional offenders brandished firearms and demanded money.

A victim was shot during one of the incidents, police said.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

7100 block of South Champlain Ave. on April 27, 2024, at 6:20 p.m.

7200 block of South Langley Ave. on May 15, 2024, at 4:10 p.m.

7100 block of South Langley Ave. on May 23, 2024, at 7:50 p.m.

6700 block of South Indiana Ave. on May 27, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

7200 block of South Green Ave. on May 29, 2024, at 5:45 p.m.

The offenders are described as three to four Black males, aged 18 to 25, wearing dark-colored clothing.

Chicago police urge anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8384.