Chicago police warn of armed robbers targeting victims near or at street vendor locations

Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies that targeted victims near or at street vendor locations.

In each incident, police say four male offenders approached a victim on the public road and pulled out rifles and black handguns before demanding the victim's property.

The offenders then fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

1600 block of North Major Avenue on December 02, 2023, at 7:30 A.M.

2900 block of West 47th Street on December 02, 2023, at 11:15 P.M.

3000 block of West 47th Street on December 02, 2023, at 11:10 P.M.

4500 block of South Pulaski Street on December 02, 2023, at 11:15 P.M.

4700 block of South Whipple Street on December 02, 2023, at 11:30 P.M.

The offenders are described as Black males, wearing gray jeans, black hoodie sweaters, white gym shoes, multicolor gym shoes, red gloves, and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.