Chicago police warn Englewood residents of recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police say the offenders would approach the victim who was delivering food or just residing in the area and pull out a handgun. They would then demand the victim’s property.

The offenders would then flee the scene on foot or enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations in the Englewood neighborhood.

6800 Block of South Halsted Street on January 09, 2022 at 9:26AM

6700 Block of South Sangamon Street on January 08, 2022 at 10:34AM

6700 Block of South Green Street on January 08, 2022 at 3:30AM

6800 Block of South Sangamon Street on January 07, 2022 at 6:00PM

6800 Block of South Carpenter Street on January 04, 2022 at 3:20AM

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The offenders are described as one to five Black males between the ages of 12 and 30. They stand about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-7 and weigh 120 to 170 pounds. They were wearing different color puffy jackets and armed with a Black or silver color handgun, according to police.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.