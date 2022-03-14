Chicago police warn Englewood residents of recent catalytic converter thefts

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent catalytic converter thefts.

The crimes occurred during the months of January, February and March in the Englewood neighborhood.

In each incident, an offender or offenders removed catalytic converters from park vehicles, police said.

The reported crimes took place at the following times and locations.

1000 Block of West 72nd Street on January 07, 2022 at 6:40 A.M.

6500 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 08, 2022 between the hours of 4:00 A.M. and 4:30 A.M.

7200 Block of South Aberdeen on January 11, 2022 at 10:30 A.M.

6100 Block of South Wood Street on February 1, 2022 at 4:45 P.M.

600 Block of West 61st street between the dates of January 27-28, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and 7:30 A.M.

6100 Block of South Wood Street on February 01, 2022 at 8:00 A.M.

6200 Block of South Wood Street between the dates of February 01-02, 2022 between the hours of 11:00 P.M. and 9:30 A.M.

7000 Block of South Honore Street on February 01, 2022 at 6:00 A.M.

1500 Block of West 70th Street on February 11, 2022 at 6:00 A.M.

7000 Block of South Ashland Avenue on February 28, 2022 at 9:30 A.M.

200 Block of West 64th Street on March 07, 2022 between the hours of 10:15 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

CPD advises residents that if you become a victim of this type of crime, do not touch anything and call police immediately.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8380.