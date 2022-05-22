Chicago police warn of attempted strong arm robberies on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents about attempted strong arm robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victim and demanded their belongings. The offenders then battered the victim, and fled the scene without the victim's belongings, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

In the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue on May 15 at 3:34 p.m.

In the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue on May 20 at 1 a.m.

The offenders are described as two men, between the ages of 30 and 35. They are roughly six-foot tall and 180 to 200 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.