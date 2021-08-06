Chicago police warn of increase in burglaries in Chicago Lawn

Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood about a recent increase in burglary related incidents.

In each incident, the suspect forced entry into a residence or garage and removed property from within.

These burglaries have occurred in the early morning hours and at the locations listed below:

3800 Block of West 79th Place on July 21 at about 06:00 a.m.

8600 Block of South Keeler. on July 22 at about 02:30 a.m.

3700 Block of West 81st Place on July 26 at about 12:30 a.m.

4700 Block of West 84th Place on July 26 at about 10 a.m.

8500 Block of South Karlov on July 27 at about 10 p.m.

8300 Block of South Kostner on July 31 at about 8:30 a.m.

8600 Block of South Kolin on Aug. 1 at about 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a White-Hispanic man, about 5'07 to 5'09 and 120 to 140 pounds. The suspect also has pony-tail style hair.

Advertisement

If anyone has information on theses burglaries, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.