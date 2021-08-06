Chicago police warn of increase in burglaries in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood about a recent increase in burglary related incidents.
In each incident, the suspect forced entry into a residence or garage and removed property from within.
These burglaries have occurred in the early morning hours and at the locations listed below:
- 3800 Block of West 79th Place on July 21 at about 06:00 a.m.
- 8600 Block of South Keeler. on July 22 at about 02:30 a.m.
- 3700 Block of West 81st Place on July 26 at about 12:30 a.m.
- 4700 Block of West 84th Place on July 26 at about 10 a.m.
- 8500 Block of South Karlov on July 27 at about 10 p.m.
- 8300 Block of South Kostner on July 31 at about 8:30 a.m.
- 8600 Block of South Kolin on Aug. 1 at about 5:30 a.m.
The suspect is described as a White-Hispanic man, about 5'07 to 5'09 and 120 to 140 pounds. The suspect also has pony-tail style hair.
If anyone has information on theses burglaries, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.