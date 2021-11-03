Chicago police warn of man with gun robbing people on Near West Side

Chicago police are warning residents on the Near West Side of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police say an unknown male suspect exited a black four-door sedan and approached the victims. He would then display a handgun and demand property.

The recent crimes occurred at the following times and locations.

2700 block of W. Iowa on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:10 a.m.

900 block of N. Richmond on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:18 a.m.

2500 block of W. Thomas on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.

2700 block of W. Division on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:32 a.m.

2300 block of W. Haddon on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.

2400 block of W. Walton on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male from 18 to 22-years-old, standing 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1, and weighing 160-170 pounds.

If you have any information on these incidents, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

