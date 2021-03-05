Chicago police warn of shooter targeting Gold Coast high-rises

Police are warning Gold Coast residents after high-rises along Lake Shore Drive were recently targeted by gunfire.

The most recent shooting incident happened Thursday morning, while three others occurred the morning of Feb. 11, Chicago police said in a community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All four incidents happened in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

In each case, someone fired a handgun and struck windows or the outside of each building, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.