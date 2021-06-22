Chicago police warn of vehicle thefts in Englewood

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a string of vehicle thefts reported in recent weeks in Englewood.

In each incident, drivers parked their vehicles and they were missing either the same day or the next, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

About 12 a.m. June 2 in the 6000 block of South Elizabeth Street;

Between 8 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. June 2-3 in the 5900 block of South Marshfield Street;

About 4 a.m. on June 5 in the 6100 block of South Loomis Street;

Between 8 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. June 8 in the 5900 block of South Ashland Street;

Between 10 p.m. and 4:38 a.m. June 13-14 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street; and

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 15-16 in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8382.