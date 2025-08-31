Chicago police warn of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses in South, West Sides

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of burglaries in Englewood, Grand Crossing, Harrison, and Wentworth where offenders used a Jeep Cherokee to ram into storefronts, steal merchandise, and flee. Incidents occurred on Aug. 19 (6900 S. Ashland Ave.), Aug. 24 (3300 S. MLK Dr.), Aug. 25 (3200 W. Chicago Ave.), and Aug. 28 (2100 E. 71st St.). Authorities urge businesses to improve lighting, secure entrances, and repair damage promptly; tips can be reported to Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or CPDTIP.com (Ref. #25-CWP-026).



Chicago Police are warning of a string of business burglaries in Englewood, Grand Crossing, Wentworth, and Harrison.

What we know:

In each incident, the offenders rammed a Jeep Cherokee into the front windows or doors of the closed business to enter. Then the offenders stole merchandise and fled into the Jeep Cherokee and other vehicles to escape.

Incident dates and locations:

6900 block of South Ashland Ave. on August 19, 2025 at 4:40 A.M. (Englewood)

3200 block of West Chicago Ave. on August 25, 2025 at 3:09 A.M. (Harrison)

3300 block of South MLK Drive on August 24, 2025 at 5:49 A.M. (Wentworth)

2100 block of East 71st street on August 28, 2025 at 2:40 A.M. (Grand Crossing)

Police recommend keeping the perimeter of properties well lit, securing windows and doors, and repairing any broken doors, windows or locks. Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380. Or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-CWP-026.