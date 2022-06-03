Chicago police warning: 2 men first distracting then robbing elderly North Side residents

Chicago police are warning North Side residents about recent ruse burglaries in Jefferson Park.

In each incident, police say an offender approached the elderly victim and engaged them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water.

While the victim was distracted, a second offender entered the victim's home and stole jewelry and money.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

8100 block of West Berwyn Ave. on May 28, 2022 at 4:00 pm.

5000 block of West Sunnyside Ave. on May 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm

One offender is described as a male Hispanic standing 5-foot-4, 150-160 pounds, and between 30 and 40-years-old.

The other offender is a male white, standing 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, and between 48 and 55-years-old.

The pair were seen driving a gray SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.