Chicago pours new sidewalk after quadriplegic woman stuck inside home for days

A quadriplegic Chicago woman stuck in her South Side home because of some city sidewalk work is finally able to leave.

Beverly Davis is wheelchair bound and was stuck in her home for days. It happened after the city tore up her sidewalk right by her handicap ramp on South Prairie Avenue in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Now, nearly a week later, the 58-year-old is free to come and go as she pleases. The city quickly poured a new sidewalk after FOX 32's exclusive story, giving Davis the ability to make it to her doctor and rehab appointments.

Crews pouring new sidewalk on Chicago's South Side.

Construction was initially set to go for another week.

At first, when Davis realized she was trapped, she called 311 and this is what they told her.

"In the meantime, if I needed to leave my house, that I was to call the fire department and they would come and lift me over the construction," Davis said.

Davis was in an accident a couple of years ago that left her completely paralyzed. Her electric wheelchair weighs 400 pounds by itself.

The ramp that leads from her house to the sidewalk was cut off, with nowhere to go but in the mud.

"They should have gave me some kind of warning, man. Or put something out there. Something temporary," Davis said. "Even in the case of an emergency, what's gonna happen? What if I'm trying to run or there's a fire? So if there's a fire, I just go to the end of the ramp and just sit there?"