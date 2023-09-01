Powerball player wins $1M with ticket sold in Chicago

An Illinois Powerball player became a millionaire after Wednesday night's drawing.

The lucky person, who bought the Powerball ticket at UnCork It, 393 East Illinois St. in Chicago, matched all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers were: 4-13-35-61-69. The jackpot was an estimated $386 million.

The winner becomes the seventh Illinois Lottery player this year to receive a prize of $1 million or more playing Powerball. In total, more than 20,000 winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

"This is so cool, and very exciting," said Pete Stellas, owner of UnCork It. "We’ve been selling Illinois Lottery tickets since they were available in 1974. I can’t wait to call my brother and tell him we sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket here."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Illinois Lottery said all winners should write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to come forward to claim their prize.

Adrian Dragoi (left), and owner Pete Stellas of UnCork It at 393 E. Illinois St. in Chicago, after selling a $1 million Powerball ticket on Aug. 30.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their money.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Sept. 2. The jackpot is an estimated $420 million.